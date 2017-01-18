Section of Main St. will be closed in downtown Greenville on Wednesday

A portion of Main Street in downtown Greenville will close on Wednesday to allow a crane to access City Hall.

Officials said the section of Main Street between Court Street Broad Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Officials said the crane would be used to load equipment and make repairs to the cellular antenna on top of City Hall

People will still be able to access City Hall via the Main Street entrance but pedestrians will be detoured around the work area.

