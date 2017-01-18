Greenville Co. teacher launches GoFundMe for 5th grade field trip

A Greenville County elementary school teacher has launched a crowdfunding campaign to fund a field trip for her class.

Lauren Hepner, who is listed on Greenville County Schools’ website as a fifth-grade teacher at a Title 1 school, launched the “Trip for High Poverty Students” GoFundMe campaign on Monday.

Hepner said many of her students are from low-income families and she is hoping to raise $5,000 to take the class to the Georgia Aquarium and Coca Cola Museum in Atlanta.

Below is the information Hepner provided on the GoFundMe web page:

“I am a 5th grade teacher at a Title I school located in Greenville, South Carolina. Most of my students come from a high poverty background, and 100% of the students at the school receive free lunch. My fifth grade team and I strive to provide the best education and experiences to our students. To that end, we would like to take our classes to the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia, to provide them with a unique opportunity to learn about the ecosystems. In addition, we would like to have them visit the Coca Cola Factory to tie in with our social studies standards.



We need your help in order to provide this once in a lifetime experience for our students. Some of the students have never even been out of Greenville before, so this would be a very meaningful and memorable trip for them. We would really love the opportunity to give our students an educational experience as well as a memory they can look back on for years to come.



Won't you please consider making a donation to this worthy cause? Any amount is appreciated. Thank you in advance for your consideration to this GoFundMe project.”

