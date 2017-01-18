Inman celebrates Chapman's state championship win with parade on Wednesday

A parade will be held in Inman Wednesday morning to honor the Chapman High School Panthers football team.

The team won its first ever AAA state championship title on Dec. 17, 2016 after defeating Dillon 29 – 27.

The football team and Chapman’s cheerleaders will participate in the Championship Parade, which will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Spartanburg County District One, the parade will start at Inman First Baptist and then proceed up North Howard Street, cross over railroad tracks, turn right up North Main Street, left onto West Miller Street, around Oakland Avenue, left on Littlefield at Inman Elementary, and end near Granny's Kitchen, which is located at 16 North Howard Street.

City officials said roads will be blocked off by 9:50 a.m.

