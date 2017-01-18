Center for Developmental Services to expand Wonder Center

The Center for Developmental Services said construction will soon begin on a new room at its Wonder Center in downtown Greenville.

The Wonder Center is a “medically fragile daycare” operated by the Greenville Health System Children's Hospital. It is the only one of its kind in South Carolina and officials said there is a lengthy waiting list.

The additional room will allow for 9 to12 more children to receive full-time care. The center currently cares for 27 children each day.

Children who attend the Wonder Center cannot attend traditional day care facilities due to their significant medical needs. At the Wonder Center, children are cared for by pediatric nurses and a child development specialist.

CDS received the initial funding for the Wonder Center expansion from JL Mann High School's 2015 Spirit Week and will receive additional funding from Flour's Golf for Greenville event in May 2017 to complete the new construction.

CDS said a second phase of construction will renovate the patient lobby to make a special waiting room area for “immune-suppressed and cardiac risk infants.“

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.