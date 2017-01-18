NC boy creates 3-D printed prosthetics for children with hand deformities

A North Carolina boy who received a 3-D printed prosthetic hand from two South Carolina middle schoolers is now making similar hands to give to other children suffering from Amniotic Band Syndrome.

Cameron Haight was born with deformities to his hands and feet due to the condition, per his mother, Sarah Haight.

Haight said Cameron had multiple surgeries and skin grafts to give him more use of his limbs, but did not have full use of his right hand until he received a 3-D printed hands from two South Carolina sixth graders.

Haight said Cameron, now 4, is printing similar hands for other children to raise awareness of ABS, which she said can be life threatening.

“In Cam’s case, it was not, thank goodness,” she stated.

See more about Cameron and his 3-D printing here.

PREVIOUSLY: SC 6th graders launch 'Hand Challenge' to provide 3D printed prosthetics to people in need

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.