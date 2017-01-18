Police: Man found shot after armed robbery at Greenville home

Police said the robbery and shooting happened on Groce Street (FOX Carolina)

Greenville police are investigating after a man was found shot when he said armed men forced their way into his home and robbed him on Tuesday.

Police said they arrived at the home on Groce Street and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

“The victim advised that two subjects wearing masks knocked on his door and forced their way inside,” Master Patrolman Johnathan Bragg stated. “One of the subjects presented a handgun, demanded money and assaulted the victim. The subject then discharged a firearm and the bullet struck the male victim in the leg.”

Bragg said another victim in the house gave the robbers cash and they left.

The victim's condition was not known.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

