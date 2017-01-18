Police: Man arrested after yelling racial slurs at pedestrians, firing shots

Greenville police said a man was arrested after pointing a gun at pedestrians and firing shots into the air.

Police said the incident happened Tuesday on Old Augusta Road.

Two victims were walking down the street to Spinx when the suspect reportedly told them to get out of his neighborhood and used racial slurs.

When the two men were walking back from the gas station, the suspect confronted them again, police said.

“Except this time he was pointing a gun at them and fired several shots in the air,” Master Patrolman Johnathan Bragg stated.

Police were called and arrested the suspect, Brandon Duck, who was intoxicated at the time, Bragg said.

Duck was charged with two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city.

Bragg said officers recovered several shell casings and the firearm at the scene.

