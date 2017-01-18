Woodruff police chief to step down in February

The chief of the Woodruff Police Department said he is stepping down after three years to take a position with the Spartanburg Police Department.

Chief Alan Bledsoe confirmed Wednesday that he will start his new job in Spartanburg around February 11 and will work for the city of Woodruff until then.

Bledsoe, who previously worked as a lieutenant and watch commander in Spartanburg said he will be resuming that post. He said Spartanburg made him a great offer to come back that he could not pass up and that there were no over-riding factors or issues with the city of Woodruff.

“It’s just a good offer and a good choice for my family right now,” Bledsoe said.

Lt. Todd Hendrix will be the interim chief once Bledsoe leaves office.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.