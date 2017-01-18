New Sumatran orangutan is now on exhibit at Greenville Zoo

The Greenville Zoo announced a new Sumatran orangutan can be seen on exhibit.

According to the Greenville Zoo, a new male Sumatran orangutan named Kumar, has completed his quarantine period and has been making appearances on exhibit to adapt to its new surroundings.

The zoo stated that a female orangutan, Lana, also completed her quarantine period. However, she’s taking more time to adapt, so the transition process into the exhibit will be slow.

The two orangutans were transferred to The Greenville Zoo in fall 2016 as result of a recommendation by the Orangutan Species Survival Program. Sumatran orangutans are considered one of the world’s 25 most endangered primates.

Zoo director Jeff Bullock stated that while the introduction protocol can be long and painstaking, the goal is for the orangutans to get to know one another through the mesh inside their dens before allowing them together in a shared space.

“Everyone is excited to have Lana and Kumar in Greenville, but it’s important that we take the proper precautions and proceed step by step with the introduction process.” Bullock said.

