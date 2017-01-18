Ascend expanding operations, adding 20 new jobs at Greenwood pla - FOX Carolina 21

Ascend expanding operations, adding 20 new jobs at Greenwood plant

Ascend Performance Materials will expand its Greenwood County plant operations and create 20 new jobs, according to Gov. Nikki Haley’s office.

Ascend is a global provider of compounds, fibers, resins, chemicals and plastics.

The company plans to invest $3.8 million in its plant on Highway 246 in Greenville to increase polymer production. Hiring for 20 new positions will begin later in 2017. Job seekers can visit Ascend’s online careers page.

 The Greenwood plant is one of five Ascend manufacturing plants in the southeastern United States. The company employs more than 3,200 employees globally.

