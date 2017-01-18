Deputies charge 2 suspects in series of crimes in Boiling Springs

Deputies said they have charged two suspect in a burglary and several car break-ins in the Boiling Springs area.

The suspects are Joshua Matthew Wolfe, 16, of Princewood Court, Boiling Springs, and Tre Lavone Young, 23, of Casey Creek Road, Chesnee.

Deputies said they conducted a surveillance operation in the Boiling Springs area on Jan. 12 due to a high number of car break-ins in that area.

Deputies said they spotted the suspect’s car in the Lakewinds subdivision off Highway 9 and were able to identify both suspects in the car.

One turned himself in and deputies said the other was arrested at his home.

Both Wolfe and Young are charged with burglary first degree, 19 counts of car breaking, and 12 counts of petit larceny. Wolfe was charged as an adult for the burglary charge and as a juvenile for the other offenses, deputies said.

Deputies said the suspects were involved in crimes in the Lakewinds, Candleglow, Windermere, and Southfield subdivisions.

“The investigation into all these incidents continues, and more charges may result once the recovered property is matched back to its owner,” Lt. Kevin Bobo stated.

