Newberry Co. deputies need help in identifying burglary, assault suspect

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying and locating a suspect in burglary and assault.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 12, when the victim entered his residence on Green Meadows Dr., the suspect was hiding behind a door inside the home and assaulted the victim as they entered the residence.

Deputies stated the victim described the suspect as a male, approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 175 pounds. He was wearing a burgundy T-shirt, a mustard colored pants and a black book bag.

The Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement attempted to locate the suspect using bloodhounds and the SLED helicopter, however they were unable to find him.

Deputies said the victim was taken to Newberry Hospital where they were treated and released for minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked by deputies to contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2211.

