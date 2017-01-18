Report: Pepper spray, punches thrown during Spartanburg Co. road rage incident

Spartanburg County deputies responded to Industrial Drive in reference to a fight between a couple and three males that escalated into a physical confrontation.

Deputies said when they arrived to the scene, they spoke to the couple. Deputies said the woman stated she hit her horn when a truck pulled out of the Kangaroo store and almost hit her. She said the driver stuck his head out and began screaming at them. She did it twice when the truck almost hit them again and they proceeded to pull over.

Deputies said she stated a male jumped out of the truck and started coming to her side of the car, cussing and wanting to fight. Then her boyfriend, identified as Nicholas Carter, reportedly got out of the car to get between the male and the woman and began fighting.

According to deputies, she also stated she tried to stop them. However, during the altercation, she got punched by the male while he was trying to hit her boyfriend and she pepper sprayed him.

Deputies said she stated another male came over from the truck trying to calm the other male down and she accidentally sprayed him too.

Spartanburg County deputies later searched both parties for weapons, they stated that while patting Carter, they found a small glass jar with green material which they identified as marijuana.

Deputies said Carter was charged with simple possession of marijuana and the woman declined to pursue charges and submitted a waiver of investigation.

