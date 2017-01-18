McMaster paying ethics fines before he might be governor - FOX Carolina 21

Henry McMaster (File: FOX Carolina) Henry McMaster (File: FOX Carolina)
CHARLESTON, SC (AP) -

Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster has paid ethics penalties as he awaits the possibility of becoming South Carolina's governor.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported (http://bit.ly/2j96tXU) that McMaster's campaign attorney says the lieutenant governor has paid a $5,100 fine to the State Ethics Commission and plans to refund excess campaign contributions from his 2010 gubernatorial bid.

The extra contributions total just over $69,000 from 51 donors.

The penalties were part of an order issued in March against McMaster.

He'll become South Carolina's 117th governor if Gov. Nikki Haley is confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

McMaster chief of staff Mark Plowden says the lieutenant governor is also paying $600 in fines for submitting lobbying reports late, though his office is not required to register as a lobbyist.

