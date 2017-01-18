Expanded trolley route on table in Greenville

The city of Greenville is considering an expansion to its trolley route, which would open up transport to Augusta Road and the Village of West Greenville.

The Greenville Transit Authority made the announcement on Jan 17 after its board endorsed the new route proposal. Next, the plan will be submitted to City Council and public meetings for consideration.

The trolley service, which was launched in 2006, has grown significantly since its introduction. Transit officials said in 2016, 118,000 riders took the trolley, which is 10,000 more than the most popular fixed route on Greenlink.

Funding for two additional trolleys was included in the 2016 to 2017 fiscal year budget due to the increased demand.

The first of three meetings took place Tuesday night. The purpose of the meetings is to go over requests for the expansion and receive feedback from the community.

The following points were introduced:

Expand routes to provide access to more community businesses, hospitality venues, leisure facilities

Keep route length under five miles - route head ways under 30 minutes

Speed up service around downtown Greenville

The council said they have had success with the current trolley system which is why they want to expand it.

If approved, the expanded trolley route will go into effect this summer. There is no definite time on when the buses will be ready at this point.

