Belton-Honea Path to name football field after late team manager

Marlee Gambrell's impact after more than five decades at Belton-Honea Path High School is being recognized on the gridiron.

Gambrell served as the trainer and equipment manager for the Bears for 51 years, since the team's establishment. He was beloved by the community and honored with services at the Belton-Honea Path auditorium after his passing in November 2016.

Superintendent for Anderson School District Two, Dr. Richard Rosenberger, said the board voted unanimously on Tuesday night to name the high school's football field after Gambrell.

Rosenberger said he believes discussions will continue on other ways to honor Gambrell in the future.

The field name change is expected to take effect before the football season.

