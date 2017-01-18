Greenville Co. Schools issue statement on inauguration opt-out

The Greenville County School district said it is keeping with past practices on the handling of the presidential inauguration Friday.

According to a district spokesperson, the decision to watch the inaugural events "is an instructional one that should be tied to state standards and made at the classroom and school level."

"We know that a number of social studies and U.S. government teachers have made plans to watch Friday’s inaugural events as part of their classroom instruction," said director of communications Beth Brotherton. "This is an excellent opportunity to discuss our nation’s history and the peaceful transfer of power that is at the heart of our government."

The district is working to notify parents by Tuesday afternoon of the ability to opt out of watching the inauguration. Students who opt out will instead be given an alternative assignment related to a similar topic like the history of presidential inaugurations.

Some parents turned to social media on Tuesday to share their upset with the opt-out choice, but school officials said it is part of their long-standing instructional policy.

Greenville County principals and teachers are working to finalize plans for Friday's viewings.

