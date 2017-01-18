Officials investigating connection between Upstate, NC bank robberies

Authorities said they are investigating a possible connection between two bank robberies in the Carolinas.

On Nov. 25, 2016, the Lyman Police Department responded to an armed Robbery at First Citizens Bank on Edgewood Street around 6 p.m. According to officials, a masked man wearing all black and armed with a semiautomatic pistol was captured on surveillance video.

Three weeks later on Dec. 16, the Hometrust Bank on Airport Road in Arden, North Carolina was robbed at gunpoint. Deputies said the suspect may be the same armed man.

Each bank is offering a $5,000 reward, for a total of $10,000, for information leading to the suspect's identification, arrest and conviction.

Officials are also looking into possible connections with other bank robberies in the southeast.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Lyman Police Department at 864-485-0232 or Asheville Police Department at 828-777-3643.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.