Showers return by Thursday night

Thursday will bring partly cloudy skies for most of the day, with clouds increasing late. Highs reach the low to mid-60s. Showers push in late Thursday night after 10pm, as lows drop into the 50s.

Pockets of heavy rain and even a t-storm will be possible for the morning commute on Friday, then skies will clear through the day. Highs will warm back into the low to mid 60s area-wide by late afternoon.

This weekend looks very active as a powerful storm system moves into the southeast from California. Expect an initial round of rain Saturday morning, but the afternoon right now looks dry. Severe threat should be fairly low for early Saturday, but we’ll see our storm potential increase on Sunday.

By late night Saturday into the pre-dawn hours on Sunday we’ll see heavy rain and potentially some strong t-storms. Wind will be the main threat with any storms that form. The storm threat could linger through church time on Sunday, then rain is expected to dissipate. One more round of heavy rain and potentially severe weather will come late Sunday night as the final piece of the storm system swings through.

Therefore, the best chances for rain over the next few days will be Friday 1AM-9AM, Saturday 5AM-Noon, Sunday 2AM-10AM and Sunday 9PM-2AM. This is subject to change as we get more data, but plan for wet weather and a few strong storms this weekend either way!

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.