Simpsonville Police seek help in identifying credit card fraud suspects

The Simpsonville Police Department is seeking help to identify two suspects believed to be connected to credit card fraud at Tobacco Road.

On two separate dates, officers stated the male suspects purchased more than $1500 worth of cigarettes with a stolen credit card at the store on SE Main Street. They said both suspects were driving a white or cream colored two-door sedan.

Anyone with information about these two suspects is asked by the Simpsonville Police Department to contact Inv. Cheryl Manley at 864-688-1141.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.