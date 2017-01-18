Greenville Co. district officials clear up yearbook Bible quote controversy

Some Upstate parents are upset about a text message sent by a high school yearbook staff, but school officials said it is a misunderstanding.

Officials said some Wade Hampton High School high school students received a text which said religion, politics and controversial topics were not allowed in senior yearbook quotes.

Some students, like senior Taylor Davenport, said they have been planning their quotes for months.

"I was livid when I first found out," Davenport said. "Especially because when I submitted it in the beginning of June last year, they said it was nothing wrong with it."

Davenport's submitted quote was, "If you want to hear God laugh, tell him your plans."

But school officials said Davenport will be able to keep his quote and the controversial text message was all miscommunication.

Another Wade Hampton student by the name of Kate Geib said she picked her favorite Bible verse to include in the yearbook because she wanted to make a statement about who she is.

"I wanted something that really represented who I am and my faith is something that is really important to me," Geib explained.

Geib chose "Psalm 18:2" as her yearbook quote. The scripture reads, "The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold." (NIV)."

According to the school district, Kate's favorite Bible verse will also be allowed to appear under her senior picture in this year's yearbook.

"Bible verses have always been allowed in Wade Hampton year books, will be allowed again this year, and will be allowed in the future," said district spokesperson Beth Brotherton. "Unfortunately, there was some overly broad discussion that was then passed out to a larger group of people than was expected which led to the miscommunication."

Brotherton said there were between 8 and 10 specific quotes submitted that were brought to the attention of the yearbook staff and need to be changed. She said they appeared "cryptic, potentially bullying and concerning."

