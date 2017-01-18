Four Upstate schools named 2017 Palmetto's Finest finalists

On Wednesday, the SC Association of School Administrators (SCASA) announced that several Upstate schools had been named Palmetto's Finest Finalists for the 2016-2017 school year.

A total of nine South Carolina schools were named finalists for the 2017 Palmetto's Finest Schools Awards after extensive evaluations by educators and previous Palmetto's Finest winners. Schools are chosen based on elements such as student achievement, instructional programs, professional learning communities and school culture. The awards are presented by the SCASA to schools "that offer the best in innovative, effective educational programs."

The nine finalists are as follows:

A.J. Whittenberg Elementary, Greenville County Schools

Little Mountain Elementary, Newberry County Schools

Monarch Elementary, Greenville County Schools

Round Top Elementary, Richland District 2

Scranton Elementary, Florence District 3

Dutch Fork Middle, Lexington-Richland District 5

Dutch Fork High, Lexington-Richland District 5

Seneca High, Oconee County Schools

Campobello-Gramling School, Spartanburg District 1

For the second year in a row, Seneca High School has something to be really proud of. The schools is one of only two high schools, and the only Upstate high school, that qualified as Palmetto's Finest Finalists for the 2016-2017 school year. On top of that, school officials said this marks the second consecutive year that the school has received the honor.

"To be a Palmetto's Finest Finalist for the second consecutive year is a testament to our outstanding students as well as our dedicated faculty, staff, and community," said Cliff Roberts, school principal. "This award is not just about Seneca High, it is a reflection of the entire One Seneca family.”

On March 21 at 1:45 p.m., the final award will be presented at SC ETV. Finalists will be able to watch the announcement from their schools by live streaming.

All finalists will receive statewide recognition as well as a plaque.

“We are excited to recognize some of the outstanding and innovative schools in South Carolina," said Beth Phibbs, SCASA Executive Director. "They represent the many excellent school communities serving South Carolina’s families.”

