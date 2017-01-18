Grandmother warns others about grandparents scam

When Sally Smith is in the kitchen, she doesn't mind cooking up a good conversation. But one phone call had her worried, then heated.

Here's what an answering machine recording captured:

Sally Smith: "Hello."

Scammer: "Hey grandma! How are you?" (Smith though it was a call from her grandson who didn't feel well.) Scammer: (Coughs)

Sally Smith: "Good gravy, you do sound bad." Sally Smith: "You don't sound like your normal animated self because you're tired." Scammer: (Crying)

Sallly Smith: "What's going on Ben?" (The caller doesn't sound like himself because the he's a scammer posing as her grandson.) Scammer: "I want to tell you something. Do you think you can keep it just between us?" Sally Smith: "Yes I can." Scammer: "I got arrested this morning."

"He wanted money. 'Please come and get me out.' And he was scared," Smith said.

However, then it clicked and the scammer got the click from Smith: "He says grandma, I'm in a lockup. I went 'Oh gosh!' And I yelled in the phone 'Scam, scam, scam!'"

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office know a lot about those calls.

"For this particular grandparent scam, we get roughly around two or three a month," Drew Pinciaro said.

He's a master deputy with the sheriff's office and says there are ways people can protect themselves.

"They don't need to be giving out any type of personal information, any credit card information and don't purchase money cards and give them the I.D. numbers on the back of them," Pinciaro said.

Smith still doesn't mind cooking up good conversations, but now she's also dishing out a little advice.

"Most of us are on social security with our last couple of thousand bucks in the bank are getting hit by these scammers," she said.

"Please be careful, please talk to your family members about this. Please warn them."

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.