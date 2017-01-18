Eastside High head football coach dismissed

The coach of the Eastside High School football team said he was let go from the position on Friday.

Steve Wilson, who has coached the Eagles for the past years, said he was told the school was going in "a different direction."

"Caught me all off guard," Wilson said. "I'd still like to coach again."

The district confirmed Wilson is no longer the head football coach, but said he is still employed as a teacher.

A petition was started on Change.org calling for Wilson to be re-hired. The petition claims to have been started by Eastside football and will be delivered to the school's administration.

So far, it has received more than 500 signatures.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.