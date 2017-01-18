Sheriff: Two in custody after Anderson Co. chase

The Anderson County sheriff said two people are in custody after a chase on Wednesday.

Sheriff Chad McBride said he responded to a suspicious vehicle near Old Williamston Road. He described the truck as having a mattress in the back and a hidden tag.

When the sheriff attempted a traffic stop, he said the driver accelerated and a brief chase was initiated.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Joshua Mitchell, reportedly swerved into a yard near Anderson University and both he and a female passenger fled the vehicle.

Both suspects were apprehended after a foot chase. McBride said stolen property was found in the truck.

Mitchell is charged with possession of stolen property, driving under suspension and failure to stop for blue lights.

The passenger, identified as 26-year-old Jessica Obregon, is charged with public disorderly conduct.

An investigation is ongoing.

