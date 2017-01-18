Deputies warn of caller impersonating law enforcement during warrant scam calls

Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are warning the public of a scam making its rounds in the area.

According to Sheila Cole of the Sheriff's Office, deputies today received several calls from residents reporting they were contacted by someone claiming to be with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office or the U.S. Marshals Service.

The caller impersonating the officials reportedly told victims that a warrant had been issued for their arrest, and that it could be satisfied by providing payment with a prepaid money card.

Luckily, Cole said no one who reported getting the call on Wednesday lost any money. She still advises the public, however, that this is a SCAM and that law enforcement will never require a prepaid money card to satisfy an outstanding arrest warrant.

