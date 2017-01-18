Deputies: Armed robbery suspect charged with resisting arrest after leading Union Co. foot chase

Officials with the Union County Sheriff's Office said that an armed robbery suspect is now behind bars after leading deputies on a foot chase on Wednesday.

Sheriff David Taylor said it all started when he attempted to serve an arrest warrant on a suspect wanted for armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature on the 100 block of Pine Street.

According to Taylor, the suspect ran from him and foot chase ensued.

The suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Nathaniel Edward McAbee, was apprehended a mile later and charged with resisting arrest. The pursuit concluded in the Buffalo Mill area.

McAbee was wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on January 14. Reports say that during this incident, Nathaniel McAbee and his brother Jonathan McAbee flagged down a motorist for help along Flat Drive and began to converse with the motorist. Then, according to reports, Nathaniel McAbee pulled out a pistol and and pointed it at the motorist, demanding that the motorist give him everything on his person.

When the motorist told Nathaniel McAbee that he didn't have anything, Nathaniel demanded the motorist's cellphone. Reports say the motorist then attempted to drive off. Nathaniel McAbee then fired the pistol at the motorist, striking the motorist just above the left eye and then pistol whipped the motorist in the back of the head.

Upon being struck by the pistol's ammunition, the motorist reported learning that the pistol was in fact some sort of B or pellet pistol.

