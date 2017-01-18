Buncombe Co. deputies locate 2 missing teen girls

Officials with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said that two missing teens have been located.

According to deputies, 13-year-old Amanda Rogers left Erwin Middle School on Wednesday with Memori Revis.

Both girls have had interactions with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office and Asheville Police Department.

At around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday night, officials said that the pair had been located, and were safe and in good condition.

