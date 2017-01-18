Buncombe Co. deputies locate 2 missing teen girls - FOX Carolina 21

Buncombe Co. deputies locate 2 missing teen girls

Amanda Rogers (left) and Memori Revis (right). (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff's Office) Amanda Rogers (left) and Memori Revis (right). (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said that two missing teens have been located.

According to deputies, 13-year-old Amanda Rogers left Erwin Middle School on Wednesday with Memori Revis. 

Both girls have had interactions with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office and Asheville Police Department.

At around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday night, officials said that the pair had been located, and were safe and in good condition.

