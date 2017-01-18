Dispatch: 3 suspects sought in armed robbery at Woodruff Rd Metro PCS

Scene of armed robbery at Greenville Metro PCS store. (Source: iWitness)

Dispatchers confirmed that a cell phone store had been robbed in Greenville on Wednesday.

The call came in around 6:55 p.m.

According to reports, three male suspects entered the Metro PCS store on the 1100 block of Woodruff Road wearing camouflage.

The group reportedly robbed the store with a weapon.

No injuries were reported in the incident, however deputies are still on the scene investigating.

The suspects have not yet been apprehended.

