Troopers: Two hospitalized after head on collision in Anderson Co.

Troopers said a crash occurred in Anderson County on Wednesday.

The call came in around 8:12 p.m.

According to troopers, the roadway was blocked at some point as officials worked to investigate and clear the scene along US 76 near I-85 and Clemson Blvd where the crash occurred.

Troopers said the 71-year-old driver of a 2000 4-door vehicle was traveling west on US 76 as the 25-year-old driver of a 2016 Toyota was traveling east along the same road. The 71-year-old driver reportedly crossed over the center line and crashed, head-on, into the 25-year-old driver's vehicle.

Both drivers were transported to AnMed, one airlifted and the other by EMS.

There is no word yet on any charges or the conditions of either driver.

