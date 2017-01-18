Deputies: Man in critical condition following Anderson Co. shooting

Dispatchers confirmed that a shooting occurred in Anderson County Wednesday night.

The call came in just before 9:30 p.m.

According to reports, the incident occurred on the 100 block of Leon Drive in Anderson.

A 34-year-old male victim was reportedly transported to the hospital for treatment following the incident, per officials. Deputies say he is now in critical condition.

Anderson County deputies are actively investigating the shooting. No suspects have been named at this time.

