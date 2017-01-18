Sheriff: Deadly drive-by shooting in Anderson Co. likely gang, drug related

The Anderson County sheriff said a drive-by shooting that claimed a man's life late Wednesday night is likely gang and drug related.

Deputies said the incident occurred on the 3100 block of Plainview Road.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m.

Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman said the bullets entered the home and struck 53-year-old Willie Troy Price Sr.

Price was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Boseman said Price died at the hospital around midnight.

Sheriff Chad McBride said Price had a lengthy arrest record and that deputies had been to his home on many occasions.

The sheriff said it's "highly likely" that the shooting was gang related and drug related. He said investigators believe the shooters were targeting the victim when they opened fire.

The shooting took place just six miles from another shooting reported on Leon Street in Anderson, which investigators said occurred around the same time. One person was critically injured in that shooting as well. McBride said the victim in that shooting was in critical but stable condition Thursday morning.

McBride said there is a high probability that both shootings are connected.

No suspects have been named as of yet in connection with either case.

