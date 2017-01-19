Troopers: Man killed in crash on US 76 in Laurens County

A Belton man was killed in a rollover crash on US 76 in Laurens County early Thursday morning, according to troopers with the SC Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near Buckingham Court just before 1 a.m.

Troopers said the 45-year-old victim was driving east on US 76 in a Lexus when the vehicle ran off the side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned, and then hit a tree.

The driver was entrapped in the car and died at the scene.

The Laurens County Coroner identified the victim as Johnny Dewayne Williams of Seven Road in Belton.

The crash remains under investigation.

