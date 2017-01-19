Rainy and even STORMY conditions expected this weekend

Our weather over the past week and a half has been behaving a lot more like Spring than Winter lately with well above average temperatures. But what would a Spring-like weather pattern be without the chance of severe weather?

That's exactly what the western Carolinas (and much of the southeastern United States) will be facing this weekend.

A low pressure system in the western United States, which has been bringing much-needed rain out there, will move into the southeastern U.S. this weekend and bring several rounds of rain and storms to the area.

The first of those rounds will get here during the midday hours on Saturday and might even come with a few thunderstorms. At its heels will be more rain and storms Saturday night/Sunday morning, a couple of which that might be on the strong to severe side with the potential for damaging winds.

Sunday evening/night will be the final window for storms with severe potential that will weaken and linger into the early morning hours on Monday.

So, in a nutshell, the 3 time frames to watch out for rain and storms are 1) midday Saturday 2) Saturday night/Sunday morning and 3) Sunday evening.

As for official Storm Prediction Center severe outlooks, the southern part of the Upstate has been placed in a "marginal" or low risk of damaging winds on Saturday, with the main severe threat shifting to our southeast on Sunday, but a severe storm or two is still not out of the question for us.

Severe weather or not, it looks like some decent rain (totals around 1-3 inches) will be widespread across the area which will do wonders for our severe to extreme drought.

As of Friday morning, it looks like we'll have the upper level energy and dynamics for some severe weather in the western Carolinas. If the track of the low causing all of this activity shifts its track, then our forecast will change, so you'll want to stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

