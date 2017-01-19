Accused killer Todd Kohlhepp will not be present at circuit court hearing

The victims of the 2003 Superbike Motorsports killings, from left to right: Beverly Guy, Chris Sherbert, Brian Lucas and Scott Ponder. (File/FOX Carolina)

The solicitor's office said accused serial killer Todd Kohlhepp will not be appearing in court on Thursday even though he was listed on a hearing docket, per Spartanburg County Seventh Judicial Circuit Court Rosters.

Court rosters indicate Thursday’s hearing is concerning four murder charges and a kidnapping charge.

Kohlhepp was arrested in November 2016 after deputies said they found a missing Anderson woman chained in a shipping container on a large property in Woodruff. While in police custody, Kohlhepp confessed to an unsolved 2003 quadruple murder.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said Kohlhepp admitted to shooting and killing Beverly Guy, Christ Sherbert, Brian Lucas, and Scott Ponder on Nov. 6, 2003 inside Superbike Motorsports on Parris Bridge Road in Chesnee.

Kohlhepp was also charged with three additional counts of murder for the deaths of Charlie Carver, Johnny Coxie, and Meagan Coxie. All three victims were found buried on Kohlhepp’s Woodruff property where investigators found Kala Brown, Carver’s girlfriend, chained in the storage container. Wright said Brown had been held captive in the shipping container for two months.

Murray Glenn with the solicitor's office said Kohlhepp was listed as part of a large group of suspects charged in crimes between specific dates. Only suspects who were released from jail on bond are required to attend.

"Since Kohlhepp was not granted bond and is still in jail, this hearing does not require that he be in court," Glenn stated.

