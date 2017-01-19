Deputies: Man charged after whipping 6-year-old with belt, inflicting bruises

McDowell County deputies have charged a 26-year-old man after they said he beat a six-year-old boy with a leather belt and caused serious injuries.

Scott Robert Bouza of Glenwood Drive in Marion was charged with negligent child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Deputies said Bouza whipped the boy, who is Bouza’s fiancée’s child, with a leather belt, which left bruises over several places on the child’s body.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after being notified of the abuse by the McDowell County Department of Social Services.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.