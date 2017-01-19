Deputies: 2 brothers charged after man attacked with pellet gun, robbed

Union County deputies charged two brothers after a man was attacked with a pellet gun and robbed on Flat Drive Wednesday, according to investigative reports.

The victim told deputies he was riding his moped when the McAbee brothers flagged him down in a yellow Ford Mustang.

When the victim stopped to speak to the men in the car, he told deputies Nathaniel McAbee, the passenger in the car, got out and the driver, Jonathan McAbee, repositioned the vehicle to block the victim’s moped. Nathaniel McAbee then, per the reports, pulled out a pistol and demanded money. When the victim said he didn’t have money, McAbee reportedly fired the pistol at him. The victim was struck over the left eye and realized the gun was BB or pellet gun. When the victim then tried to drive off, he said McAbee pistol whipped him using the toy pistol.

Deputies said the victim had visible injuries to his eye and the back of his head when they arrived on the scene.

Warrants were signed and Nathaniel McAbee was charged with armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Jonathan McAbee was also charged with armed robbery.

Both men were arrested on Wednesday.

