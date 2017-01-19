Suspects sentenced in Greenville Co. home invasion involving infant and 'Sex, Money, Murder' gang

Three home invasion suspects were sentenced to jail time in connection with a home invasion involving an infant.

The Solicitor's Office said 21-year-old ReShaun Scott pleaded guilty on Thursday to involvement in the violent incident on July 27, 2015.

Scott, along with 22-year-old Tywaun Marquise Hines and 22-year-old Jackoye Devon Pinson, forced their way into a home on East Castle Drive. The solicitor said the homeowner, his girlfriend and their baby were home at the time.

The victim instructed his girlfriend to lock herself in the bathroom with the infant when he heard the break-in. When the victim saw the barrel of an AK-47 rifle carried by Pinson coming around the corner, he grabbed the weapon and struggled to take control of it.

Pinson fired the gun before the victim was able to pull it form his grasp. The solicitor said the victim chased the suspects out of the home, firing the rifle until it jammed.

Pinson was struck in the lower, rear portion of his body.

A getaway vehicle was parked outside the home and Scott began to fire shots at the victim as he came outside. He contacted police to describe the vehicle after taking cover.

The vehicle was later pulled over with all three suspects inside. Investigators said loose ammunition of the same caliber found at the victim's home was found in the car.

Pinson, who admitted involvement in the home invasion, said the crime was Hines' idea, who he said was affiliated with the street gang "Sex, Money, Murder." Scott also told police Hines was involved in a gang.

Pinson said, "nobody was supposed to be home."

He was sentenced to 9 years in prison. Hines was also sentenced to nine years.

Scott, who pleaded guilty to attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging into a dwelling, burglary of a building and criminal conspiracy, was sentenced to eight years in prison.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deputies charge 3 after home invasion in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.