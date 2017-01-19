Troopers: Upstate rappers killed in crash after chase on I-85 in GA

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol said three people from the Upstate were killed late Wednesday night when a police chase ended in a crash on I-85 in Jackson County, GA.

Troopers said the incident began around 8:21 p.m. when a Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a silver Chrysler 200) speeding and driving aggressively on I-85 South. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver would not pull over.

A chase ensued with speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour.

The crash happened on the exit ramp for Exit 147, State Route 98, when troopers said the Chrysler was traveling too fast for the curve and ran off the road. The Chrysler struck a traffic sign and a tree.

Five people were in inside the car, all from Greenville and Mauldin, SC. Troopers said three died in the crash and two were transported to Northeast GA Hospital in Gainesville.

Troopers identified the deceased as the driver, 21-year-old Rebecca Toneya Mack, 21 from Greenville; front passenger Clifton Gordon, 23, from Greenville; and the back left passenger, Jamarkeiz Jenkins, 29, of Mauldin.

Friends confirmed Gordon and Jamarkeiz were rappers who performed at open mic events in the Upstate.

According to police, Mack had an active warrant for shoplifting from Walmart.

The two survivors were both 22-year-old women from Greenville.

“It is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a contributing factor involved in this crash, that is still being investigated,” said SFC Tim Meyer, post commander with GSP. “It appears there may have been an outstanding arrest warrant for the driver for failure to appear on a shoplifting charge out of Lilburn, GA.

