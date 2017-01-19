Four-day search for missing horse has happy ending

An Upstate girl has been reunited with her horse that went missing on Monday in the Lockhart area of Union County.

Cori Ward posted a photo of the herself and the horse, Bert, on Facebook Monday and said the horse had gone missing with its saddle and bridle on.

Just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, she posted this update:

“We got my baby back y’all. Two men were unloading their mules and he came running up the road. Still saddled no bridle or tie down. But he's okay. No cuts or anything. Y’all GOD IS GOOD! Everybody share this.”

Tiffany Ward Robinson stated in a message to FOX Carolina News on Facebook "Great big thank you to everyone far and wide. People have been so generous and helpful with searching for him! God has answered our prayers and made Cori a very happy young lady!

