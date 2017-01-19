SC Chamber endorses infrastructure bill, cites poor road conditions

A pothole problem is plaguing the Upstate and causing lots of damage. (file/FOX Carolina)

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce said Thursday it is endorsing a bill aimed at providing funding for the state's infrastructure.

H.3516 was filed by House Majority Leader Rep. Gary Simrill on Wednesday. If passed, the legislation seeks to phase in a 10-cent increase over five years to the motor fuel user fee, along with increasing road tax, increasing registration fees and the implementation of a required infrastructure maintenance fee.

"It’s a fact that our roads and bridges rank among the worst in the country, and it affects every South Carolinian, business, and job creator in our state," a spokesperson for the Chamber said in a press release.

Chamber of Commerce CEO Ted Pitts said the plan provides a long-term solution to South Carolina's roads in a "responsible, phased in approach."

Read the full bill below:

