Pickens Co. man sentenced to prison time for pipe bomb

A 28-year-old Upstate man was sentenced on Wednesday after pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of a pipe bomb in January.

Matthew Joseph Kelley was arrested after the Pickens County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence in Easley on Aug. 19. Deputies said while trying to serve an arrest warrant, they came into contact with Kelley.

After a search of the property, deputies said they found a pipe bomb in a bag belonging to him.

He was arrested on federal firearm charges four days later and has been in custody since then. On Jan. 18, he pleaded guilty to possessing a destructive device.

A judge sentenced Kelley to 46 months in federal prison.

Kelley's arrest was part of "Operation Real-Time," which seeks federal prosecution for criminals who continue to possess firearms. The operation has led to prosecution for more than 115 defendants since August 2015.

Kelley was previously arrested in 2015 after a Pickens County crime spree and charged with three counts of grand larceny, second-degree burglary and simple larceny.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.