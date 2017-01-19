Pickens Co. man sentenced to prison time for pipe bomb

Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >
Troopers said one person died Sunday night after a crash involving an Anderson County deputy. deputy-involved crash occurred in Anderson County Sunday night.More >
The coroner confirmed a man's body found on a property in Laurens County on Saturday is that of a missing man.More >
An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake.More >
Deputies said a manhunt is underway in the Pisgah National Forest area after a man led deputies on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the woods.More >
A man can be heard in the recordings, which Greenville police released on Monday, describing the gruesome discovery that 28-year-old Meredith Leigh Rahme had been shot in the head in the third floor of the parking garage.More >
A Texas man is fighting a court order that requires him to pay $65,000 in child support for a girl he did not biologically father.More >
Multiple law enforcement officers responded to the scene of an incident that left three people hospitalized in downtown Greenville early Sunday morning.More >
The Greenwood Police Department was called to an accidental self-inflicted shooting at a store on Sunday morning.More >
Bush Brothers and Company is recalling three varieties of baked beans due to defective side seams on the cans.More >
Investigators said Josh Martin, 22, died after a deputy struck his car while chasing another vehicle Sunday night in Anderson County.More >
A new Bojangles opened Monday morning at 112 West Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer.More >
Manhunt underway for suspect in Pisgah National Forest. (7/23/17)More >
The Greenville Police Department said three victims were injured in a stabbing outside Sharkey's Pub.More >
