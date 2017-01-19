Firefighters: No fire at Cowpens apartment complex - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters: No fire at Cowpens apartment complex

COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters were called Thursday to a reported fire at an apartment complex in Cowpens.

Dispatchers said the fire was reported at Oakvale Apartments on Goforth Street.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they said they only found smoke but no fire. They cleared the scene around 1:30 p.m.

