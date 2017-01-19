Skeletal remains positively ID missing Newberry Co. man with Alzheimer's

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said the search for a missing man has ended tragically.

Donnie Richardson, 60, was last seen in November walking along Lake Street. Family said Richardson, who suffered from Alzheimer's and dementia, left after his family went to sleep.

Nearly two months later, Sheriff Lee Foster said deputies were searching for Richardson in the Silverstreet area when a SLED helicopter spotted clothing in a dense forest area a quarter of a mile from his home on Jan 18.

The cloth matched Richardson's clothing and investigators said they believe skeletal remains found belong to him. On Monday the coroner was able to positively identify the remains as that of Richardson through the DNA process.

The coroner's office said there are no signs of foul play.



“While this is certainly not the ending to this investigation we hoped for, at least now the family can have closure,” Foster said. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to this family and we will continue to have them in our thoughts and prayers.”

