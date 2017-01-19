Pickens Co. deputies investigating possible connection between body found, missing man

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said a death investigation is underway after a grisly discovery Thursday.

According to investigators, the body of a man was found near a campsite in a wooded area along J & D Drive. Deputies said the man appeared to have been dead for several days, but there were no obvious signs of foul play.

The Pickens County Coroner's Office is conducting an autopsy but has not yet released the victim's identity.

Investigators said a Pickens County man missing since November was known to frequent the area and they are working to identify if there is a connection between the two.

