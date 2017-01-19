Pickens Co. deputies investigating possible connection between b - FOX Carolina 21

Pickens Co. deputies investigating possible connection between body found, missing man

Posted: Updated:
(file/FOX Carolina) (file/FOX Carolina)
PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said a death investigation is underway after a grisly discovery Thursday.

According to investigators, the body of a man was found near a campsite in a wooded area along J & D Drive. Deputies said the man appeared to have been dead for several days, but there were no obvious signs of foul play.

The Pickens County Coroner's Office is conducting an autopsy but has not yet released the victim's identity.

Investigators said a Pickens County man missing since November was known to frequent the area and they are working to identify if there is a connection between the two.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.