Deputies: Patrol car catches fire after Anderson Co. DUI chase

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a suspect was arrested after a chase on Thursday.

Deputies said they were involved in a pursuit near Airline Road around 1:30 p.m. The Sheriff's Office later confirmed a suspect was in custody.

Sheriff Chad McBride said an officer noticed an erratic driver in a red Nissan pickup and attempted to pull him over. The driver instead fled and a pursuit was initiated near Mimosa Trail.

Deputies reportedly pursued the 46-year-old driver to a field of tall grass where a foot chase began.

The suspect was quickly apprehended and transported to Anmed Hospital for treatment. Charges are pending for failure to stop, driving under suspension and DUI.

A patrol car caught fire at the scene due to the grass, the sheriff said.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.