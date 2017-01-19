Deputies searching for Upstate sex offender after failure to reg - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies searching for Upstate sex offender after failure to register again

Posted: Updated:
Lewis Cowan (Source: ACSO) Lewis Cowan (Source: ACSO)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance locating a convicted sex offender.

Deputies said 48-year-old Lewis Ray Cowan failed to register during November and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. He has two prior convictions for failure to register.

He is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is on South Fant Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4400.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.