Deputies searching for Upstate sex offender after failure to register again

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance locating a convicted sex offender.

Deputies said 48-year-old Lewis Ray Cowan failed to register during November and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. He has two prior convictions for failure to register.

He is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is on South Fant Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4400.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.