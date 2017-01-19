Gaffney man pleads guilty in Upstate car wash explosions

Officials said the suspect in explosions at two Upstate car washes pleaded guilty on Thursday to a federal crime.

On Oct. 1, 2014, Jeffrey Dean Daily, 44, drove a pickup truck into Chesnee Car Wash and dropped a homemade explosive device into a trash can before leaving the scene.

Minutes later, an explosion was caught on camera damaging the roof and brick foundation of the business.

Daily was arrested in 2015 after an investigation into the incident. Officials said concern arose he may be connected to other explosions in the Upstate, including one at Oasis Car Wash on July 6, 2015.

Investigators said a search of his home revealed components of the devices used in both explosions, and an intact homemade explosive device was in his truck.

Daily pleaded guilty in federal court to using an explosive device to damage a building.

A judge is reviewing the case to determine sentencing.

