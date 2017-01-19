Deputies searching for Honea Path man who threatened self-harm - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies searching for Honea Path man who threatened self-harm

Jermaine Reeder (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office) Jermaine Reeder (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a search is underway for a man on Thursday.

Deputies said Jermaine Shaun Reeder left his residence on Todd Road around 8 a.m. after reportedly making verbal threats against his own life. He is not considered a threat to others, deputies said.

Searches were conducted using K-9 units and Air-1.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

