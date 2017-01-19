Teens arrested after 10 Clemson car break-ins

The Clemson Police Department said two suspects are in custody after a string of car break-ins on Wednesday.

Officers said during a patrol of Tiger Town Village in the early morning, they spotted a suspect running between vehicles. A short pursuit was initiated and the suspect was detained. A second suspect was also found lying a vehicle, according to police.

Investigators determined the two had broken into 10 vehicles before they were spotted.

The suspects were identified as 17-year-old Nyshawn Londarius Holland-Martin and 18-year-old Honrie Rashun Martin of Anderson. They are charged with four counts of petit larceny and ten counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.

Both are being held on a $50,000 bond at the Pickens County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.